Snap (NYSE:SNAP) Sets New 1-Year High at $18.41

Snap Inc (NYSE:SNAP)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $18.41 and last traded at $18.28, with a volume of 3503016 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $17.99.

Several research analysts have issued reports on SNAP shares. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price objective on shares of Snap in a report on Monday, October 21st. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Snap from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 21st. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price objective on shares of Snap in a report on Monday, October 7th. Wedbush upped their price objective on Snap from $14.75 to $15.25 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, Loop Capital raised Snap from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, November 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have issued a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.74.

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $15.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.52. The company has a current ratio of 7.25, a quick ratio of 7.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The company has a market cap of $25.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.81 and a beta of 1.11.

Snap (NYSE:SNAP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.14. The company had revenue of $446.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $436.00 million. Snap had a negative return on equity of 44.16% and a negative net margin of 63.75%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 49.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.12) EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Snap Inc will post -0.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CTO Robert C. Murphy sold 698,913 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.34, for a total transaction of $10,022,412.42. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 86,977,075 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,247,251,255.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Derek Andersen sold 8,194 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.53, for a total value of $119,058.82. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,374,497 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,971,441.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 3,039,944 shares of company stock worth $45,985,230 in the last ninety days.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Stephens Inc. AR bought a new position in Snap during the 3rd quarter worth about $182,000. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Snap by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,121,513 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,520,000 after purchasing an additional 23,480 shares in the last quarter. Polianta Ltd bought a new position in Snap during the 4th quarter worth about $1,236,000. Carlson Capital Management increased its holdings in Snap by 16.8% during the 3rd quarter. Carlson Capital Management now owns 21,163 shares of the company’s stock worth $334,000 after purchasing an additional 3,045 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Snap by 41.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 842,232 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,044,000 after purchasing an additional 246,345 shares in the last quarter. 32.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Snap (NYSE:SNAP)

Snap Inc operates as a camera company in the United States and internationally. The company offers Snapchat, a camera application that helps people to communicate through short videos and images. It also provides Camera, a tool to personalize and add context to Snaps; Friends Page that allows creating and watching stories, chatting with groups, making voice and video calls, and communicating through a range of contextual stickers and Bitmojis; and Discover that helps surfacing the stories and shows from publishers, creators, and the community, based on a user's subscriptions and interests.

