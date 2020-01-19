Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA) Receives $173.60 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the nine ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $173.60.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $169.00 price objective on shares of Snap-on in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Tigress Financial reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Snap-on in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Barrington Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $185.00 price objective on shares of Snap-on in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Snap-on from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd.

Shares of NYSE SNA opened at $170.00 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.37, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Snap-on has a 12-month low of $143.12 and a 12-month high of $174.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.23. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $167.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $159.25.

Snap-on (NYSE:SNA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 17th. The company reported $2.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.94 by $0.02. Snap-on had a net margin of 18.72% and a return on equity of 21.16%. The company had revenue of $901.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $909.23 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.88 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Snap-on will post 12.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Snap-on news, SVP Thomas J. Ward sold 21,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.63, for a total value of $3,583,230.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Iain Boyd sold 897 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total transaction of $152,490.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 48,447 shares of company stock worth $8,227,879 over the last three months. 3.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI grew its stake in Snap-on by 88.6% in the 4th quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI now owns 6,862 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,162,000 after acquiring an additional 3,223 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its stake in Snap-on by 86.4% in the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 2,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $442,000 after acquiring an additional 1,210 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Snap-on by 64.2% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 14,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,408,000 after acquiring an additional 5,559 shares in the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. bought a new position in Snap-on in the 4th quarter worth about $301,000. Finally, Ridgewood Investments LLC grew its stake in Snap-on by 8.3% in the 4th quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC now owns 3,664 shares of the company’s stock worth $621,000 after acquiring an additional 282 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.58% of the company’s stock.

About Snap-on

Snap-on Incorporated manufactures and markets tools, equipment, diagnostics, and repair information and systems solutions for professional users worldwide. It operates through Commercial and Industrial Group, Snap-on Tools Group, and Repair Systems & Information Group segments. The company offers hand tools, including wrenches, sockets, ratchet wrenches, pliers, screwdrivers, punches and chisels, saws and cutting tools, pruning tools, torque measuring instruments, and other products; power tools, such as cordless, pneumatic, hydraulic, and corded tools; and tool storage products comprising tool chests, roll cabinets, and other products.

