Snap (SNAP) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Snap (NYSE:SNAP) is set to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, February 4th. Analysts expect Snap to post earnings of ($0.11) per share for the quarter. Individual that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

NYSE:SNAP opened at $18.38 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 7.25, a quick ratio of 7.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. Snap has a 12 month low of $6.65 and a 12 month high of $19.75. The company has a market cap of $25.73 billion, a PE ratio of -25.53 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.82.

In related news, VP Jerry James Hunter sold 4,597 shares of Snap stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.03, for a total transaction of $87,480.91. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 1,432,298 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,256,630.94. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Rebecca Morrow sold 9,379 shares of Snap stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.28, for a total transaction of $171,448.12. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 265,621 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,855,551.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 2,452,214 shares of company stock valued at $38,041,418.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Snap from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $17.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $22.00 target price on shares of Snap in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. JMP Securities raised shares of Snap from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $20.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Snap in a research report on Friday. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Snap from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.68.

About Snap

Snap Inc operates as a camera company in the United States and internationally. The company offers Snapchat, a camera application that helps people to communicate through short videos and images. It also provides Camera, a tool to personalize and add context to Snaps; Friends Page that allows creating and watching stories, chatting with groups, making voice and video calls, and communicating through a range of contextual stickers and Bitmojis; and Discover that helps surfacing the stories and shows from publishers, creators, and the community, based on a user's subscriptions and interests.

