Snc-Lavalin Group (TSE:SNC) Price Target Raised to C$38.00

Snc-Lavalin Group (TSE:SNC) had its price target lifted by CIBC from C$36.00 to C$38.00 in a research report released on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Desjardins raised shares of Snc-Lavalin Group from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. Raymond James set a C$26.00 price objective on shares of Snc-Lavalin Group and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. National Bank Financial increased their price objective on shares of Snc-Lavalin Group from C$37.50 to C$42.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on shares of Snc-Lavalin Group from C$42.00 to C$43.00 in a research report on Monday. Finally, TD Securities increased their price objective on shares of Snc-Lavalin Group from C$31.00 to C$39.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of C$35.00.

Shares of SNC stock traded up C$0.17 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting C$31.73. 419,553 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 601,021. The business has a 50 day moving average of C$27.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$22.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 69.33. Snc-Lavalin Group has a 52 week low of C$15.47 and a 52 week high of C$48.88. The company has a market capitalization of $5.54 billion and a PE ratio of -5.70.

Snc-Lavalin Group (TSE:SNC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported C$1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.20 by C$1.04. The company had revenue of C$2.43 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$2.31 billion. On average, research analysts forecast that Snc-Lavalin Group will post 1.8670344 EPS for the current year.

Snc-Lavalin Group Company Profile

SNC-Lavalin Group Inc provides consulting, design, engineering, construction, and operation and maintenance services worldwide. It operates through Mining & Metallurgy; Oil & Gas; Nuclear; Clean Power; Infrastructure; Engineering, Design and Project Management; and Capital segments. The company offers solutions for projects in the aluminum, gold, copper, iron ore, nickel, fertilizer, sulphur, and other projects, as well as commodities related to rechargeable batteries for cars, mobile phones, and other electronic devices.

