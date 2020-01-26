Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile (NYSE:SQM) Receives $25.50 Average Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile (NYSE:SQM) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the thirteen ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have given a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $25.50.

SQM has been the topic of several analyst reports. ValuEngine upgraded Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. HSBC downgraded Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating and set a $25.50 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Saturday, January 11th.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new position in shares of Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile during the third quarter valued at $33,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile in the second quarter valued at $37,000. Assetmark Inc. increased its stake in shares of Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile by 70.5% in the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 3,242 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $101,000 after buying an additional 1,341 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile by 3.8% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 38,876 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,494,000 after buying an additional 1,420 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its stake in shares of Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile by 322.6% in the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 2,016 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 1,539 shares in the last quarter. 10.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SQM stock traded down $0.42 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $29.38. 644,882 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 940,766. Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile has a twelve month low of $22.71 and a twelve month high of $45.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 2.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $27.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.13.

Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile (NYSE:SQM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 20th. The basic materials company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.03). Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile had a net margin of 15.70% and a return on equity of 14.96%. The company had revenue of $473.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $487.65 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile will post 1.09 EPS for the current year.

About Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile

Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile SA produces and distributes specialty plant nutrients, iodine and its derivatives, lithium and its derivatives, industrial chemicals, potassium, and other products and services. The company offers specialty plant nutrients, including potassium nitrate, sodium nitrate, sodium potassium nitrate, specialty mixes, and other specialty fertilizers for crops, such as vegetables, fruits, and flowers under the Ultrasol, Qrop, Speedfol, and Allganic brands.

