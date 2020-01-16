Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile (NYSE:SQM) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile (NYSE:SQM) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,710,000 shares, an increase of 12.1% from the December 15th total of 4,200,000 shares. Currently, 3.9% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 848,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 5.6 days.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.50.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile by 23.8% during the third quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,935 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $248,000 after purchasing an additional 1,715 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile by 162.5% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 34,064 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $946,000 after purchasing an additional 21,086 shares during the period. Scotia Capital Inc. grew its stake in Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile by 3.0% during the second quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 16,047 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $499,000 after purchasing an additional 473 shares during the period. Eqis Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile by 8.7% during the third quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 46,209 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,284,000 after purchasing an additional 3,681 shares during the period. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its stake in Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile by 3.9% during the third quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 445,166 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $12,371,000 after purchasing an additional 16,772 shares during the period. 10.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE SQM opened at $30.98 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $27.11. The firm has a market cap of $8.22 billion, a PE ratio of 18.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.13. Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile has a 1 year low of $22.71 and a 1 year high of $45.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 2.76 and a quick ratio of 1.78.

Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile (NYSE:SQM) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 20th. The basic materials company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $473.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $487.65 million. Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile had a return on equity of 14.96% and a net margin of 15.70%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile will post 1.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile

Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile SA produces and distributes specialty plant nutrients, iodine and its derivatives, lithium and its derivatives, industrial chemicals, potassium, and other products and services. The company offers specialty plant nutrients, including potassium nitrate, sodium nitrate, sodium potassium nitrate, specialty mixes, and other specialty fertilizers for crops, such as vegetables, fruits, and flowers under the Ultrasol, Qrop, Speedfol, and Allganic brands.

