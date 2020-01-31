Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile (NYSE:SQM) Short Interest Up 12.1% in January

Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile (NYSE:SQM) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,710,000 shares, a growth of 12.1% from the December 31st total of 4,200,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 894,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 5.3 days. Approximately 3.9% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on SQM shares. HSBC cut Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating and set a $25.50 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Zacks Investment Research cut Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Saturday, January 11th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $26.69.

Shares of NYSE SQM traded down $0.18 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $28.40. The company had a trading volume of 717,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 969,815. The company has a market capitalization of $7.42 billion, a PE ratio of 23.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.13. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $27.09. The company has a current ratio of 2.76, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile has a one year low of $22.71 and a one year high of $45.38.

Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile (NYSE:SQM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 20th. The basic materials company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $473.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $487.65 million. Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile had a net margin of 15.70% and a return on equity of 14.96%. Sell-side analysts expect that Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile will post 1.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new position in Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile during the third quarter worth about $33,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its holdings in Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile by 322.6% during the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 2,016 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 1,539 shares during the period. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA bought a new position in Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile during the third quarter worth about $82,000. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile by 65.2% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,116 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $128,000 after purchasing an additional 1,624 shares during the period. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile by 23.8% during the third quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,935 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $248,000 after purchasing an additional 1,715 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 10.06% of the company’s stock.

About Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile

Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile SA produces and distributes specialty plant nutrients, iodine and its derivatives, lithium and its derivatives, industrial chemicals, potassium, and other products and services. The company offers specialty plant nutrients, including potassium nitrate, sodium nitrate, sodium potassium nitrate, specialty mixes, and other specialty fertilizers for crops, such as vegetables, fruits, and flowers under the Ultrasol, Qrop, Speedfol, and Allganic brands.

