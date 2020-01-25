Societe Generale (EPA:GLE) Share Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $26.03

Societe Generale SA (EPA:GLE)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $26.03 and traded as high as $30.60. Societe Generale shares last traded at $30.18, with a volume of 3,697,493 shares changing hands.

The business has a fifty day moving average price of €30.64 and a 200-day moving average price of €26.11.

Societe Generale Company Profile (EPA:GLE)

Société Générale Société anonyme provides financial services in Europe and internationally. Its primary businesses include French retail banking; international retail banking, insurance, and financial services; and global banking and investor solutions. The company offers retail banking services to individual customers, professionals, and businesses and non-profit clients under the Societe Generale, Crédit du Nord, and Boursorama Banque brands; and international retail banking and consumer credit services to individual and corporate customers in Europe, Russia, the Mediterranean Basin, and Sub-Saharan Africa.

