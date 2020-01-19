Sodexo (OTCMKTS:SDXAY) Raised to “Buy” at Berenberg Bank

Sodexo (OTCMKTS:SDXAY) was upgraded by equities researchers at Berenberg Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on SDXAY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Sodexo from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Sodexo from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, December 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold”.

Shares of Sodexo stock opened at $22.23 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.97. Sodexo has a 1 year low of $20.75 and a 1 year high of $23.91.

About Sodexo

Sodexo SA develops, manages, and delivers on-site, benefits and rewards, and personal and home services worldwide. It offers various on-site services, including construction, reception, medical equipment sterilization, cleaning, food, event management, and prisoner rehabilitation services to corporate, government, healthcare, senior, university, school, energy and resources, and sports and leisure customers.

Featured Story: What is a Tariff?