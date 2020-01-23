Sofinnova Capital Vii Fcpr Sells 169,450 Shares of Shockwave Medical Inc (NASDAQ:SWAV) Stock

Shockwave Medical Inc (NASDAQ:SWAV) major shareholder Sofinnova Capital Vii Fcpr sold 169,450 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.99, for a total value of $7,454,105.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Sofinnova Capital Vii Fcpr also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, January 16th, Sofinnova Capital Vii Fcpr sold 61,459 shares of Shockwave Medical stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.06, for a total value of $2,707,883.54.

On Tuesday, January 14th, Sofinnova Capital Vii Fcpr sold 58,747 shares of Shockwave Medical stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.20, for a total value of $2,537,870.40.

SWAV stock opened at $43.62 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $43.54 and a 200-day moving average price of $40.01. Shockwave Medical Inc has a 1-year low of $24.58 and a 1-year high of $68.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 6.76 and a quick ratio of 6.28.

Shockwave Medical (NASDAQ:SWAV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.46) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.51) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $11.33 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.42 million. Shockwave Medical’s revenue was up 214.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Shockwave Medical Inc will post -1.97 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its position in Shockwave Medical by 9.9% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,000 after buying an additional 435 shares in the last quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC bought a new stake in Shockwave Medical in the 2nd quarter valued at about $43,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new stake in Shockwave Medical in the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its position in Shockwave Medical by 244.0% in the 3rd quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 1,330 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. increased its position in Shockwave Medical by 1,350.0% in the 2nd quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after buying an additional 1,350 shares in the last quarter. 58.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Co raised Shockwave Medical from a “market perform” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $49.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Canaccord Genuity cut their target price on Shockwave Medical from $65.00 to $49.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 8th. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on Shockwave Medical in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Shockwave Medical from $35.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies lifted their target price on Shockwave Medical from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Shockwave Medical currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $47.00.

About Shockwave Medical

ShockWave Medical, Inc, a medical device company, develops and commercializes intravascular lithotripsy technology to treat calcified plaque in patients with peripheral vascular, coronary vascular, and heart valve diseases worldwide. The company offers M5 catheters for treating above-the-knee peripheral artery disease; C2 catheters for treating coronary artery disease; and S4 catheters or treating below-the-knee peripheral artery disease.

