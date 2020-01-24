SoftBank Group (OTCMKTS:SFTBY) Lifted to Sell at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of SoftBank Group (OTCMKTS:SFTBY) from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, ValuEngine reports.

SFTBY has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of SoftBank Group from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, December 26th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of SoftBank Group from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $20.90 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Finally, HSBC upgraded shares of SoftBank Group from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd.

Shares of SFTBY stock traded down $0.28 on Thursday, reaching $21.76. 533,136 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 535,269. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $21.25 and its 200 day moving average price is $22.04. The company has a market capitalization of $90.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.22 and a beta of 1.66. SoftBank Group has a twelve month low of $18.16 and a twelve month high of $28.04.

SoftBank Group (OTCMKTS:SFTBY) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The technology company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $11.26 billion during the quarter. SoftBank Group had a net margin of 21.79% and a return on equity of 20.32%. Equities research analysts forecast that SoftBank Group will post 1.95 earnings per share for the current year.

SoftBank Group Company Profile

SoftBank Group Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates in the information industry in Japan and internationally. The company operates through six segments: Domestic Telecommunications, Sprint, Yahoo Japan, Distribution, ARM, and SoftBank Vision Fund and Delta Fund. The Domestic Telecommunications segment provides mobile communications and broadband services; and telecom services, such as data communications and fixed-line telephone services to corporate customers, as well as sells mobile devices.

