Softrock Minerals (CVE:SFT) Shares Down 25%

Softrock Minerals (CVE:SFT) traded down 25% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as C$0.02 and last traded at C$0.02, 162,000 shares traded hands during trading. An increase of 130% from the average session volume of 70,375 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.02.

The company has a quick ratio of 131.62, a current ratio of 131.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 58.70. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$0.02 and its 200-day moving average price is C$0.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $797,000.00 and a P/E ratio of -20.00.

Softrock Minerals Company Profile (CVE:SFT)

Softrock Minerals Ltd. engages in the exploration and development of oil and gas, and mineral properties in Western Canada. It holds a 3% gross overriding royalty (GORR) interest on three wells located in the Grand Forks area of Alberta; and 2.5% GORR on Charlie Lake oilwell in Alberta. The company also owns interests in six industrial mineral permits for the exploration and development of potash, lithium, and diamonds covering 48,344 hectares situated in Alberta.

