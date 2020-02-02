Software AG (ETR:SOW) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Software AG (ETR:SOW) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the thirteen analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is €33.76 ($39.26).

A number of analysts recently issued reports on SOW shares. Goldman Sachs Group set a €42.00 ($48.84) price objective on Software and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Barclays set a €35.50 ($41.28) price objective on Software and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group set a €32.40 ($37.67) price objective on Software and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. Independent Research set a €31.00 ($36.05) price objective on Software and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, UBS Group set a €35.00 ($40.70) price objective on Software and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday.

Shares of ETR:SOW traded up €0.42 ($0.49) during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching €30.15 ($35.06). 437,402 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 271,805. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is €31.88 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is €28.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.34, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.52. The stock has a market cap of $2.23 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.27. Software has a fifty-two week low of €22.80 ($26.51) and a fifty-two week high of €34.19 ($39.76).

Software Company Profile

Software Aktiengesellschaft provides software development, licensing, and maintenance; and information (IT) services worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Business Platform, Adabas & Natural, and Consulting. The company offers Adabas & Natural, a transaction processing platform that enables digital enterprises to leverage core systems in various ways; Alfabet for use in IT planning and portfolio management, as well as enterprise architecture management; Apama, a platform for streaming analytics and intelligent automated actions on fast-moving big data; and Architecture for Integrated Information Systems, a platform that makes processes transparent, controlled, manageable, and agile.

