Software (ETR:SOW) Given a €30.00 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €30.00 ($34.88) target price on Software (ETR:SOW) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on SOW. Independent Research set a €30.00 ($34.88) target price on Software and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. HSBC set a €29.00 ($33.72) target price on Software and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Credit Suisse Group set a €31.80 ($36.98) target price on Software and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, December 30th. UBS Group set a €35.00 ($40.70) target price on Software and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, Barclays set a €35.50 ($41.28) target price on Software and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of €33.68 ($39.17).

Shares of ETR SOW traded up €0.82 ($0.95) during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching €29.73 ($34.57). 582,506 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 271,805. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.34, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.20 billion and a PE ratio of 13.09. Software has a one year low of €22.80 ($26.51) and a one year high of €34.19 ($39.76). The company’s 50 day moving average is €31.93 and its 200 day moving average is €28.19.

About Software

Software Aktiengesellschaft provides software development, licensing, and maintenance; and information (IT) services worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Business Platform, Adabas & Natural, and Consulting. The company offers Adabas & Natural, a transaction processing platform that enables digital enterprises to leverage core systems in various ways; Alfabet for use in IT planning and portfolio management, as well as enterprise architecture management; Apama, a platform for streaming analytics and intelligent automated actions on fast-moving big data; and Architecture for Integrated Information Systems, a platform that makes processes transparent, controlled, manageable, and agile.

