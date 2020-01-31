Software (ETR:SOW) Given a €30.00 Price Target by Warburg Research Analysts

Software (ETR:SOW) has been given a €30.00 ($34.88) price objective by research analysts at Warburg Research in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Warburg Research’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 0.23% from the company’s current price.

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on SOW. Morgan Stanley set a €30.00 ($34.88) price objective on shares of Software and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 20th. Barclays set a €35.50 ($41.28) price objective on shares of Software and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Goldman Sachs Group set a €42.00 ($48.84) price objective on shares of Software and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Credit Suisse Group set a €31.80 ($36.98) price target on shares of Software and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €30.00 ($34.88) price target on shares of Software and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of €33.68 ($39.17).

Shares of SOW stock opened at €29.93 ($34.80) on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of €31.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of €28.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.34. The company has a market capitalization of $2.20 billion and a PE ratio of 13.17. Software has a 12-month low of €22.80 ($26.51) and a 12-month high of €34.19 ($39.76).

About Software

Software Aktiengesellschaft provides software development, licensing, and maintenance; and information (IT) services worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Business Platform, Adabas & Natural, and Consulting. The company offers Adabas & Natural, a transaction processing platform that enables digital enterprises to leverage core systems in various ways; Alfabet for use in IT planning and portfolio management, as well as enterprise architecture management; Apama, a platform for streaming analytics and intelligent automated actions on fast-moving big data; and Architecture for Integrated Information Systems, a platform that makes processes transparent, controlled, manageable, and agile.

Read More: Guidelines for Successful Channel Trading