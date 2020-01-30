Software (ETR:SOW) Given a €36.00 Price Target at Kepler Capital Markets

Kepler Capital Markets set a €36.00 ($41.86) price target on Software (ETR:SOW) in a research note released on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

SOW has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Goldman Sachs Group set a €42.00 ($48.84) target price on Software and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Morgan Stanley set a €30.00 ($34.88) target price on Software and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, January 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €30.00 ($34.88) target price on Software and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday. Baader Bank set a €34.00 ($39.53) target price on Software and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, UBS Group set a €35.00 ($40.70) target price on Software and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Software currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of €33.68 ($39.17).

SOW stock traded up €0.82 ($0.95) during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching €29.73 ($34.57). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 582,506 shares, compared to its average volume of 271,805. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.34, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 1.57. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of €31.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of €28.19. Software has a 1 year low of €22.80 ($26.51) and a 1 year high of €34.19 ($39.76). The firm has a market capitalization of $2.20 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.09.

Software Company Profile

Software Aktiengesellschaft provides software development, licensing, and maintenance; and information (IT) services worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Business Platform, Adabas & Natural, and Consulting. The company offers Adabas & Natural, a transaction processing platform that enables digital enterprises to leverage core systems in various ways; Alfabet for use in IT planning and portfolio management, as well as enterprise architecture management; Apama, a platform for streaming analytics and intelligent automated actions on fast-moving big data; and Architecture for Integrated Information Systems, a platform that makes processes transparent, controlled, manageable, and agile.

