Software (ETR:SOW) PT Set at €34.00 by Baader Bank

Software (ETR:SOW) has been given a €34.00 ($39.53) price objective by equities researchers at Baader Bank in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Baader Bank’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 1.55% from the company’s current price.

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the company. UBS Group set a €35.00 ($40.70) target price on Software and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €30.00 ($34.88) target price on Software and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Morgan Stanley set a €30.00 ($34.88) target price on Software and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday. Barclays set a €35.50 ($41.28) target price on Software and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Finally, HSBC set a €29.00 ($33.72) price target on Software and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of €33.33 ($38.76).

SOW opened at €33.48 ($38.93) on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is €31.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is €28.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.34, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 1.57. Software has a one year low of €22.80 ($26.51) and a one year high of €34.19 ($39.76). The stock has a market capitalization of $2.48 billion and a P/E ratio of 14.74.

Software Company Profile

Software Aktiengesellschaft provides software development, licensing, and maintenance; and information (IT) services worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Business Platform, Adabas & Natural, and Consulting. The company offers Adabas & Natural, a transaction processing platform that enables digital enterprises to leverage core systems in various ways; Alfabet for use in IT planning and portfolio management, as well as enterprise architecture management; Apama, a platform for streaming analytics and intelligent automated actions on fast-moving big data; and Architecture for Integrated Information Systems, a platform that makes processes transparent, controlled, manageable, and agile.

Further Reading: What does the Producer Price Index (PPI) tell investors?