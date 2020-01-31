Software (OTCMKTS:STWRY) Receives “Neutral” Rating from DZ Bank

DZ Bank reaffirmed their neutral rating on shares of Software (OTCMKTS:STWRY) in a report issued on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

OTCMKTS:STWRY remained flat at $$8.92 during mid-day trading on Wednesday. The company had a trading volume of 20 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,253. Software has a fifty-two week low of $6.50 and a fifty-two week high of $9.84. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.74.

About Software

Software Aktiengesellschaft provides software development, licensing, and maintenance; and information (IT) services worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Business Platform, Adabas & Natural, and Consulting. The company offers Adabas & Natural, a transaction processing platform that enables digital enterprises to leverage core systems in various ways; Alfabet for use in IT planning and portfolio management, as well as enterprise architecture management; Apama, a platform for streaming analytics and intelligent automated actions on fast-moving big data; and Architecture for Integrated Information Systems, a platform that makes processes transparent, controlled, manageable, and agile.

