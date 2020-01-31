Sogou Inc (NYSE:SOGO) Receives $5.40 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Sogou Inc (NYSE:SOGO) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the nine brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation, three have assigned a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $5.40.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Sogou from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Sogou from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Sogou from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $6.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, 86 Research lowered Sogou from an “accumulate” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SOGO. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in Sogou by 51.6% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 11,294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 3,843 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in Sogou by 81.6% in the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 20,226 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after acquiring an additional 9,090 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in Sogou in the fourth quarter worth approximately $138,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Sogou in the second quarter worth approximately $144,000. Finally, State Street Corp grew its stake in Sogou by 153.0% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 33,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $166,000 after acquiring an additional 20,312 shares during the period. 6.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SOGO stock opened at $4.24 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.22, a PEG ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.38. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.76. Sogou has a 12-month low of $3.25 and a 12-month high of $7.12.

Sogou (NYSE:SOGO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.03. Sogou had a return on equity of 9.10% and a net margin of 6.89%. The firm had revenue of $314.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $309.07 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.07 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Sogou will post 0.24 earnings per share for the current year.

Sogou Company Profile

Sogou Inc provides search and search-related services in the People's Republic of China. The company provides Sogou Search, a search engine; and Sogou Input Method, a Chinese language input software for PC and mobile users. It also offers search and search-related advertising services; Internet value-added services related to the operation of Web games and mobile games developed by third parties; and online reading services, as well as other products and services, including smart hardware products.

