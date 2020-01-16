Sohu.com Ltd – (NASDAQ:SOHU) Short Interest Update

Sohu.com Ltd – (NASDAQ:SOHU) was the target of a large decline in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 776,100 shares, a decline of 11.0% from the December 15th total of 872,400 shares. Approximately 2.0% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 333,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.3 days.

Several brokerages have commented on SOHU. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Sohu.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $14.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, November 11th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Sohu.com in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. They set a “hold” rating and a $11.30 price target on the stock. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Sohu.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th.

NASDAQ:SOHU traded down $0.17 on Thursday, hitting $12.43. 9,599 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 362,021. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $11.21 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 1.80. Sohu.com has a 52 week low of $8.79 and a 52 week high of $22.71. The company has a market cap of $491.55 million, a P/E ratio of -3.00 and a beta of 1.49.

Sohu.com (NASDAQ:SOHU) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The information services provider reported ($0.47) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.89) by $0.42. Sohu.com had a negative net margin of 6.29% and a negative return on equity of 8.16%. The firm had revenue of $482.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $449.43 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.81) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Sohu.com will post -3.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of SOHU. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in shares of Sohu.com by 245.4% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,043 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 3,583 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Sohu.com by 18.4% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,835 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $124,000 after purchasing an additional 1,373 shares during the period. Granite Point Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Sohu.com in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $203,000. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new position in shares of Sohu.com in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $304,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Sohu.com by 107.0% in the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 31,532 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $441,000 after purchasing an additional 16,302 shares during the period. 54.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Sohu.com

Sohu.com Limited provides online media, search, and game services on personal computers (PCs) and mobile devices in the People's Republic of China. The company provides online news and information through a mobile phone application, Sohu News APP; sohu.com for PCs; and m.sohu.com mobile portal, as well as online video content and service through tv.sohu.com for PCs, as well as Sohu Video APP mobile phone application.

