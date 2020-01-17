Sohu.com (NASDAQ:SOHU) Stock Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $11.31

Sohu.com Ltd – (NASDAQ:SOHU)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $11.31 and traded as high as $14.10. Sohu.com shares last traded at $13.59, with a volume of 19,018 shares trading hands.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Sohu.com in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $11.30 target price on the stock. BidaskClub raised Sohu.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. ValuEngine raised Sohu.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Sohu.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $14.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, November 11th.

The firm has a market cap of $491.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.98 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 1.80. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $11.24 and a 200-day moving average of $11.30.

Sohu.com (NASDAQ:SOHU) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The information services provider reported ($0.47) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.89) by $0.42. Sohu.com had a negative return on equity of 8.16% and a negative net margin of 6.29%. The firm had revenue of $482.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $449.43 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.81) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Sohu.com Ltd – will post -3.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Sohu.com by 0.5% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 178,083 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,809,000 after purchasing an additional 899 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in Sohu.com by 621.6% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 166,722 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,693,000 after purchasing an additional 143,619 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its stake in Sohu.com by 49.3% during the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 140,954 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,432,000 after purchasing an additional 46,516 shares during the last quarter. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP lifted its stake in Sohu.com by 56.6% during the third quarter. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP now owns 586,059 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $5,957,000 after purchasing an additional 211,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in Sohu.com by 245.4% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,043 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 3,583 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.88% of the company’s stock.

Sohu.com Company Profile (NASDAQ:SOHU)

Sohu.com Limited provides online media, search, and game services on personal computers (PCs) and mobile devices in the People's Republic of China. The company provides online news and information through a mobile phone application, Sohu News APP; sohu.com for PCs; and m.sohu.com mobile portal, as well as online video content and service through tv.sohu.com for PCs, as well as Sohu Video APP mobile phone application.

