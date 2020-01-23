Solar Senior Capital (NASDAQ:SUNS) Stock Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $17.31

Solar Senior Capital Ltd (NASDAQ:SUNS) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $17.31 and traded as high as $18.01. Solar Senior Capital shares last traded at $17.91, with a volume of 45,156 shares.

Several research firms have weighed in on SUNS. Maxim Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 target price on shares of Solar Senior Capital in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Solar Senior Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Solar Senior Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 9th.

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $17.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.36. The company has a market capitalization of $289.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.99 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.56 and a quick ratio of 0.56.

Solar Senior Capital (NASDAQ:SUNS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The asset manager reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $10.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.89 million. Solar Senior Capital had a net margin of 35.72% and a return on equity of 8.59%. On average, research analysts predict that Solar Senior Capital Ltd will post 1.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.117 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 22nd. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.80%. Solar Senior Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 100.00%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Confluence Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Solar Senior Capital by 1.5% during the third quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 69,047 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,226,000 after buying an additional 992 shares in the last quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Solar Senior Capital by 49.6% during the second quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 68,705 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,093,000 after buying an additional 22,790 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Solar Senior Capital by 38.7% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 34,652 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $551,000 after buying an additional 9,670 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of Solar Senior Capital by 75.3% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 20,447 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $326,000 after buying an additional 8,782 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of Solar Senior Capital during the second quarter worth $318,000. Institutional investors own 19.29% of the company’s stock.

Solar Senior Capital Ltd. is a business development company specializing in investments in leveraged, middle-market companies in the United States. The fund invests in the form of senior secured loans, including first lien, unitranche, and second lien debt instruments. It does not invest in start-up companies or companies having speculative business plans.

