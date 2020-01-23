Solaredge Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:SEDG) CEO Zvi Lando Sells 28,603 Shares

Solaredge Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:SEDG) CEO Zvi Lando sold 28,603 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.39, for a total value of $2,928,661.17. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 95,804 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,809,371.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Zvi Lando also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, December 16th, Zvi Lando sold 28,603 shares of Solaredge Technologies stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.07, for a total value of $2,633,478.21.

On Monday, November 18th, Zvi Lando sold 28,603 shares of Solaredge Technologies stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.95, for a total value of $2,229,603.85.

NASDAQ SEDG opened at $108.46 on Thursday. Solaredge Technologies Inc has a 1-year low of $36.28 and a 1-year high of $108.95. The company has a market capitalization of $5.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.92, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 0.06. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $96.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $83.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 2.49 and a quick ratio of 2.09.

Solaredge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The semiconductor company reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.22. Solaredge Technologies had a return on equity of 15.89% and a net margin of 8.39%. The firm had revenue of $410.56 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $402.89 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.86 EPS. Solaredge Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 73.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Solaredge Technologies Inc will post 3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on SEDG. Northland Securities began coverage on Solaredge Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $102.00 price objective for the company. Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on Solaredge Technologies from $78.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 4th. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on Solaredge Technologies in a research note on Monday, December 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $102.00 price objective for the company. Cascend Securities raised their price objective on Solaredge Technologies from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Finally, Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $118.00 price objective on shares of Solaredge Technologies in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Solaredge Technologies has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $93.31.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. increased its position in Solaredge Technologies by 376.7% during the third quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 410 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 324 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Solaredge Technologies during the third quarter worth $38,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Solaredge Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $48,000. Gradient Investments LLC purchased a new position in Solaredge Technologies during the third quarter worth $42,000. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. purchased a new position in Solaredge Technologies during the third quarter worth $54,000. 79.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Solaredge Technologies

SolarEdge Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and sells direct current (DC) optimized inverter systems for solar photovoltaic (PV) installations worldwide. Its SolarEdge system consists of power optimizers, inverters, communication and smart energy management solutions, and a cloud based monitoring platform.

