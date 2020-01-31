Solaredge Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:SEDG) Short Interest Update

Solaredge Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:SEDG) was the target of a large drop in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,930,000 shares, a drop of 15.2% from the December 31st total of 6,990,000 shares. Currently, 12.8% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,400,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.2 days.

SEDG traded up $0.51 during trading on Thursday, reaching $103.22. The company had a trading volume of 786,374 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,090,714. The stock has a market cap of $5.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.46, a PEG ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.06. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $99.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $84.58. Solaredge Technologies has a 52 week low of $36.28 and a 52 week high of $112.99. The company has a quick ratio of 2.09, a current ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Solaredge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The semiconductor company reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $410.56 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $402.89 million. Solaredge Technologies had a return on equity of 15.89% and a net margin of 8.39%. Solaredge Technologies’s revenue was up 73.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.86 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Solaredge Technologies will post 3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on SEDG. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Solaredge Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on Solaredge Technologies from $78.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 4th. BidaskClub upgraded Solaredge Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $118.00 target price on shares of Solaredge Technologies in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Solaredge Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Solaredge Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $93.31.

In other Solaredge Technologies news, VP Yoav Galin sold 1,070 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.46, for a total transaction of $112,842.20. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 165,855 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,491,068.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP Lior Handelsman sold 7,427 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.11, for a total transaction of $825,213.97. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 50,566 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,618,388.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 183,638 shares of company stock valued at $17,132,804. Insiders own 7.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in Solaredge Technologies by 111.9% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 91,193 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $7,635,000 after buying an additional 48,155 shares during the last quarter. Man Group plc purchased a new stake in Solaredge Technologies in the third quarter worth $1,065,000. M&G Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in Solaredge Technologies in the fourth quarter worth $4,224,000. Comerica Bank increased its stake in Solaredge Technologies by 7.4% in the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 43,404 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,058,000 after purchasing an additional 2,998 shares during the period. Finally, Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Solaredge Technologies by 203.8% in the third quarter. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. now owns 60,750 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $5,086,000 after purchasing an additional 40,750 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.76% of the company’s stock.

About Solaredge Technologies

SolarEdge Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and sells direct current (DC) optimized inverter systems for solar photovoltaic (PV) installations worldwide. Its SolarEdge system consists of power optimizers, inverters, communication and smart energy management solutions, and a cloud based monitoring platform.

