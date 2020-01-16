Solaredge Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:SEDG) VP Sells $112,842.20 in Stock

Solaredge Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:SEDG) VP Yoav Galin sold 1,070 shares of Solaredge Technologies stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.46, for a total value of $112,842.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 165,855 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,491,068.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Yoav Galin also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, January 10th, Yoav Galin sold 12,009 shares of Solaredge Technologies stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.41, for a total value of $1,265,868.69.

On Wednesday, January 8th, Yoav Galin sold 10,640 shares of Solaredge Technologies stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.13, for a total value of $1,118,583.20.

On Thursday, January 2nd, Yoav Galin sold 6,000 shares of Solaredge Technologies stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.22, for a total value of $595,320.00.

Shares of SEDG stock opened at $103.61 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $92.98 and a 200 day moving average of $81.56. The company has a current ratio of 2.49, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The stock has a market cap of $5.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.52, a P/E/G ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.06. Solaredge Technologies Inc has a twelve month low of $35.56 and a twelve month high of $106.14.

Solaredge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The semiconductor company reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $410.56 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $402.89 million. Solaredge Technologies had a return on equity of 15.89% and a net margin of 8.39%. Solaredge Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 73.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.86 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Solaredge Technologies Inc will post 3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on SEDG shares. Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on Solaredge Technologies from $78.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Solaredge Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Roth Capital lowered their price target on Solaredge Technologies from $105.00 to $100.00 in a report on Monday, November 25th. Northland Securities started coverage on Solaredge Technologies in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $102.00 price target for the company. Finally, Cascend Securities raised their price target on Solaredge Technologies from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 10th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $93.31.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Man Group plc purchased a new position in Solaredge Technologies during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,065,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its position in Solaredge Technologies by 4.4% during the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 81,362 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $6,812,000 after acquiring an additional 3,446 shares in the last quarter. Tenzing Global Management LLC purchased a new position in Solaredge Technologies during the third quarter valued at approximately $3,767,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC raised its position in Solaredge Technologies by 83.4% during the third quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 35,555 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,977,000 after acquiring an additional 16,173 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Solaredge Technologies during the third quarter valued at approximately $9,855,000. Institutional investors own 79.76% of the company’s stock.

About Solaredge Technologies

SolarEdge Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and sells direct current (DC) optimized inverter systems for solar photovoltaic (PV) installations worldwide. Its SolarEdge system consists of power optimizers, inverters, communication and smart energy management solutions, and a cloud based monitoring platform.

