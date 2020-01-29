Solaredge Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:SEDG) VP Sells $825,213.97 in Stock

Solaredge Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:SEDG) VP Lior Handelsman sold 7,427 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.11, for a total value of $825,213.97. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 50,566 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,618,388.26. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Lior Handelsman also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, January 15th, Lior Handelsman sold 151 shares of Solaredge Technologies stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.20, for a total value of $15,885.20.

On Friday, December 20th, Lior Handelsman sold 10,000 shares of Solaredge Technologies stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.22, for a total value of $952,200.00.

Shares of SEDG stock opened at $103.36 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 2.49 and a quick ratio of 2.09. The company has a market cap of $5.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.53, a PEG ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 0.06. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $98.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $84.38. Solaredge Technologies Inc has a 1-year low of $36.28 and a 1-year high of $112.99.

Solaredge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The semiconductor company reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $410.56 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $402.89 million. Solaredge Technologies had a return on equity of 15.89% and a net margin of 8.39%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 73.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.86 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Solaredge Technologies Inc will post 3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SEDG. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Solaredge Technologies by 2.8% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,840,757 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $302,353,000 after purchasing an additional 131,352 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Solaredge Technologies by 2.8% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,687,176 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $105,382,000 after purchasing an additional 45,993 shares in the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. increased its position in shares of Solaredge Technologies by 10.5% during the fourth quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 1,241,492 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $118,053,000 after purchasing an additional 117,700 shares in the last quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Solaredge Technologies during the third quarter worth approximately $52,201,000. Finally, State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Solaredge Technologies by 5.7% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 533,560 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $44,670,000 after purchasing an additional 28,584 shares in the last quarter. 79.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on SEDG. Cascend Securities boosted their price target on Solaredge Technologies from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 10th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on Solaredge Technologies from $78.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 4th. Northland Securities downgraded Solaredge Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $102.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $118.00 price target on shares of Solaredge Technologies in a report on Monday, December 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Solaredge Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $93.31.

Solaredge Technologies Company Profile

SolarEdge Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and sells direct current (DC) optimized inverter systems for solar photovoltaic (PV) installations worldwide. Its SolarEdge system consists of power optimizers, inverters, communication and smart energy management solutions, and a cloud based monitoring platform.

