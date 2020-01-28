Solaredge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG) Stock Rating Lowered by Northland Securities

Northland Securities lowered shares of Solaredge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG) from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report published on Monday, Benzinga reports. They currently have $102.00 price objective on the semiconductor company’s stock.

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on SEDG. Cowen restated a buy rating and set a $118.00 price target on shares of Solaredge Technologies in a report on Monday, December 16th. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on shares of Solaredge Technologies in a report on Monday, December 2nd. They set a buy rating and a $102.00 price target on the stock. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Solaredge Technologies from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report on Friday. Cascend Securities boosted their price target on shares of Solaredge Technologies from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, January 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Solaredge Technologies from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $93.31.

Solaredge Technologies stock traded up $3.87 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $100.12. 605,868 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 833,692. Solaredge Technologies has a 52-week low of $36.28 and a 52-week high of $112.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 0.06. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $98.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $84.17. The company has a quick ratio of 2.09, a current ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Solaredge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The semiconductor company reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.22. Solaredge Technologies had a net margin of 8.39% and a return on equity of 15.89%. The business had revenue of $410.56 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $402.89 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.86 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 73.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Solaredge Technologies will post 3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Lior Handelsman sold 7,427 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.11, for a total transaction of $825,213.97. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 50,566 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,618,388.26. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Rachel Prishkolnik sold 7,833 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.02, for a total transaction of $603,297.66. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 46,851 shares in the company, valued at $3,608,464.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 183,638 shares of company stock worth $17,132,804. Corporate insiders own 7.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. increased its holdings in Solaredge Technologies by 376.7% during the 3rd quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 410 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 324 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Solaredge Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Gradient Investments LLC bought a new stake in Solaredge Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Solaredge Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $48,000. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. bought a new stake in Solaredge Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $54,000. 79.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Solaredge Technologies

SolarEdge Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and sells direct current (DC) optimized inverter systems for solar photovoltaic (PV) installations worldwide. Its SolarEdge system consists of power optimizers, inverters, communication and smart energy management solutions, and a cloud based monitoring platform.

Recommended Story: How can you know how many shares are floating?