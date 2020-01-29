Solaredge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG) Trading Down 12.6% on Insider Selling

Solaredge Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:SEDG)’s share price fell 12.6% during trading on Monday after an insider sold shares in the company. The stock traded as low as $96.00 and last traded at $96.25, 2,809,432 shares were traded during trading. An increase of 160% from the average session volume of 1,081,667 shares. The stock had previously closed at $110.13.

Specifically, Director Doron Inbar sold 21,000 shares of Solaredge Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.37, for a total value of $1,897,770.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 46,712 shares in the company, valued at $4,221,363.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Zvi Lando sold 28,603 shares of Solaredge Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.95, for a total value of $2,229,603.85. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 183,638 shares of company stock worth $17,132,804. Company insiders own 7.90% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on SEDG. ValuEngine raised Solaredge Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 16th. Zacks Investment Research cut Solaredge Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Cascend Securities lifted their price objective on Solaredge Technologies from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 10th. Roth Capital reduced their price objective on Solaredge Technologies from $105.00 to $100.00 in a report on Monday, November 25th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC began coverage on Solaredge Technologies in a report on Monday, December 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $102.00 price objective for the company. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $93.31.

The company has a market capitalization of $5.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.53, a PEG ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 0.06. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $98.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $84.38. The company has a quick ratio of 2.09, a current ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Solaredge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The semiconductor company reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.22. Solaredge Technologies had a return on equity of 15.89% and a net margin of 8.39%. The company had revenue of $410.56 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $402.89 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.86 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 73.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Solaredge Technologies Inc will post 3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Solaredge Technologies by 2.8% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,840,757 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $302,353,000 after purchasing an additional 131,352 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Solaredge Technologies by 2.8% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,687,176 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $105,382,000 after purchasing an additional 45,993 shares during the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. increased its stake in Solaredge Technologies by 10.5% in the fourth quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 1,241,492 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $118,053,000 after purchasing an additional 117,700 shares during the last quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. acquired a new position in Solaredge Technologies in the third quarter valued at $52,201,000. Finally, State Street Corp increased its stake in Solaredge Technologies by 5.7% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 533,560 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $44,670,000 after purchasing an additional 28,584 shares during the last quarter. 79.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SolarEdge Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and sells direct current (DC) optimized inverter systems for solar photovoltaic (PV) installations worldwide. Its SolarEdge system consists of power optimizers, inverters, communication and smart energy management solutions, and a cloud based monitoring platform.

