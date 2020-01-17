Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure Inc (NYSE:SOI) Receives $17.78 Consensus PT from Analysts

Shares of Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure Inc (NYSE:SOI) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the twelve ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have issued a hold recommendation and eight have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $17.78.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup raised shares of Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $11.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price target on shares of Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. Imperial Capital decreased their price target on shares of Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure from $16.00 to $13.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd.

In other Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure news, Director Edgar R. Jr. Giesinger acquired 10,000 shares of Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 4th. The stock was bought at an average price of $11.68 per share, with a total value of $116,800.00. Insiders own 14.18% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc bought a new position in Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure in the second quarter worth approximately $57,000. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure by 25.1% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 6,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after buying an additional 1,285 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure in the second quarter worth approximately $129,000. BW Gestao de Investimentos Ltda. bought a new position in Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure in the fourth quarter worth approximately $123,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its holdings in Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure by 12.0% in the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 10,373 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,000 after purchasing an additional 1,114 shares during the last quarter. 66.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure stock opened at $13.55 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $13.27 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 2.88 and a current ratio of 3.09. Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure has a fifty-two week low of $10.24 and a fifty-two week high of $19.31. The company has a market capitalization of $638.14 million, a PE ratio of 8.02 and a beta of 1.80.

Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure (NYSE:SOI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by ($0.01). Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure had a net margin of 21.12% and a return on equity of 22.39%. The company had revenue of $59.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $58.94 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.51 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure will post 1.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 26th. Investors of record on Monday, December 16th were paid a $0.105 dividend. This is an increase from Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 13th. This represents a $0.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.10%. Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure’s payout ratio is 24.85%.

About Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure

Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure, Inc manufactures and rents mobile proppant and chemical management systems to unload, store, and deliver proppant and chemicals at oil and natural gas well sites in the United States. Its systems to transfer large quantities of proppant and chemicals to the well sites.

