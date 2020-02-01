Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure (NYSE:SOI) Upgraded to “Hold” by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure (NYSE:SOI) from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure, Inc. manufactures and provides patented mobile proppant management systems which unload, store and deliver proppant at oil and natural gas well sites and its systems are deployed in many of the most active oil and natural gas basins in the United States, including the Permian Basin, the Eagle Ford Shale and the SCOOP/STACK formation. Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure, Inc. is based in Houston, United States. “

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Co raised their price objective on Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. Imperial Capital reduced their price objective on Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure from $16.00 to $13.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 1st. ValuEngine raised Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Cowen set a $16.00 price objective on Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Citigroup raised Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure from a neutral rating to a buy rating and raised their price objective for the company from $11.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $17.78.

Shares of NYSE:SOI traded down $0.26 on Friday, reaching $11.53. 484,935 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 368,210. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.83. Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure has a 52 week low of $10.24 and a 52 week high of $19.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $557.28 million, a P/E ratio of 6.86 and a beta of 1.80. The company has a current ratio of 3.09, a quick ratio of 2.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure (NYSE:SOI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by ($0.01). Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure had a net margin of 21.12% and a return on equity of 22.39%. The company had revenue of $59.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $58.94 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.51 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure will post 1.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure news, Director Edgar R. Jr. Giesinger bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 4th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $11.68 per share, with a total value of $116,800.00. 14.18% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Emerald Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust purchased a new stake in Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure in the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. CFM Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure in the fourth quarter worth about $98,000. BW Gestao de Investimentos Ltda. purchased a new stake in Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure in the fourth quarter worth about $123,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its holdings in Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure by 12.0% in the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 10,373 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,000 after buying an additional 1,114 shares during the period. 67.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

