SolarWinds Corp (NYSE:SWI) Receives $21.64 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Shares of SolarWinds Corp (NYSE:SWI) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the ten research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $21.64.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on SWI. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of SolarWinds from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. Barclays downgraded shares of SolarWinds from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $17.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Bank of America downgraded shares of SolarWinds from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, September 30th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 target price on shares of SolarWinds in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of SolarWinds from $28.00 to $27.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 12th.

In related news, EVP Jason Bliss sold 8,467 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.35, for a total value of $163,836.45. Also, CEO Kevin B. Thompson sold 12,492 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.21, for a total transaction of $239,971.32. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 39,181 shares of company stock valued at $754,035. 1.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SWI. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in SolarWinds by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 259,763 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $5,071,000 after purchasing an additional 954 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in SolarWinds by 42.1% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 9,353 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $172,000 after purchasing an additional 2,770 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in SolarWinds by 11,032.0% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 77,924 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,423,000 after purchasing an additional 77,224 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in SolarWinds by 34.3% in the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 268,407 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $4,922,000 after purchasing an additional 68,535 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in SolarWinds by 16.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 86,725 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,590,000 after purchasing an additional 12,557 shares during the period. 96.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of SolarWinds stock traded up $0.30 on Friday, reaching $18.89. 458,597 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 409,708. SolarWinds has a 52 week low of $16.21 and a 52 week high of $21.22. The company has a 50 day moving average of $18.48 and a 200 day moving average of $18.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.74 billion, a PE ratio of 33.14, a PEG ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.89.

SolarWinds (NYSE:SWI) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The software maker reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.01. SolarWinds had a net margin of 74.35% and a return on equity of 8.43%. The firm had revenue of $240.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $243.57 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.17 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that SolarWinds will post 0.75 earnings per share for the current year.

About SolarWinds

SolarWinds Corporation provides information technology (IT) infrastructure management software products in the United States and internationally. It offers products to monitor and manage network, system, desktop, application, storage, and database and Website infrastructures, whether on-premise, in the public or private cloud, or in a hybrid IT infrastructure.

