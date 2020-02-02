SolarWinds (SWI) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

SolarWinds (NYSE:SWI) is scheduled to release its earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, February 4th. Analysts expect SolarWinds to post earnings of $0.20 per share for the quarter. Persons that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

SolarWinds (NYSE:SWI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The software maker reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $240.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $243.57 million. SolarWinds had a return on equity of 8.43% and a net margin of 74.35%. SolarWinds’s revenue was up 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.17 EPS. On average, analysts expect SolarWinds to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of SWI stock opened at $18.92 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $18.54 and a 200-day moving average of $18.44. SolarWinds has a one year low of $16.21 and a one year high of $21.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The stock has a market cap of $5.86 billion, a PE ratio of 7.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.69.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on SWI. Nomura lowered their target price on SolarWinds from $24.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Barclays cut SolarWinds from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $17.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on SolarWinds from $23.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 target price on shares of SolarWinds in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut SolarWinds from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.44.

In related news, EVP John Pagliuca sold 18,222 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.22, for a total transaction of $350,226.84. Also, EVP Jason Bliss sold 8,467 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.35, for a total value of $163,836.45. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 39,181 shares of company stock valued at $754,035. 1.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About SolarWinds

SolarWinds Corporation provides information technology (IT) infrastructure management software products in the United States and internationally. It offers products to monitor and manage network, system, desktop, application, storage, and database and Website infrastructures, whether on-premise, in the public or private cloud, or in a hybrid IT infrastructure.

