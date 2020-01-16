Soleno Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:SLNO) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.15 Per Share

Brokerages expect that Soleno Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:SLNO) will post earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.15) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have made estimates for Soleno Therapeutics’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.15) and the highest is ($0.14). Soleno Therapeutics reported earnings per share of ($0.12) in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 25%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Monday, March 16th.

On average, analysts expect that Soleno Therapeutics will report full-year earnings of ($0.75) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.85) to ($0.65). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of ($0.69) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.84) to ($0.54). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Soleno Therapeutics.

Soleno Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SLNO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 13th. The company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by ($0.02).

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on SLNO shares. ValuEngine lowered Soleno Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 26th. Laidlaw began coverage on Soleno Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, December 23rd. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Craig Hallum began coverage on Soleno Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, January 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $8.00 target price on the stock. Oppenheimer began coverage on Soleno Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, December 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $10.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Soleno Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.44.

Soleno Therapeutics stock opened at $2.90 on Monday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $129.51 million, a PE ratio of -4.46 and a beta of 2.41. Soleno Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $1.11 and a 52 week high of $5.07.

In other Soleno Therapeutics news, major shareholder Ventures Fund V. L.P. Vivo sold 30,547 shares of Soleno Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.53, for a total transaction of $46,736.91. Also, major shareholder Vivo Ventures V, Llc sold 34,028 shares of Soleno Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.62, for a total value of $55,125.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 525,927 shares of company stock worth $800,327. 26.56% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SLNO. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new stake in Soleno Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at approximately $49,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Soleno Therapeutics by 86.0% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 72,061 shares of the company’s stock valued at $202,000 after purchasing an additional 33,319 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Soleno Therapeutics by 14.1% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 243,879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $683,000 after purchasing an additional 30,092 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trellus Management Company LLC boosted its holdings in Soleno Therapeutics by 10.9% during the third quarter. Trellus Management Company LLC now owns 297,132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $446,000 after purchasing an additional 29,132 shares in the last quarter. 32.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Soleno Therapeutics Company Profile

Soleno Therapeutics, Inc focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapeutics for the treatment of rare diseases. Its lead candidate is diazoxide choline controlled-release, a tablet that is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of Prader-Willi Syndrome. The company was formerly known as Capnia, Inc and changed its name to Soleno Therapeutics, Inc in May 2017.

