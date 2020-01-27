Soleno Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:SLNO) Short Interest Up 626.1% in January

Soleno Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:SLNO) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 387,000 shares, an increase of 626.1% from the December 31st total of 53,300 shares. Approximately 1.4% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 244,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.6 days.

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Soleno Therapeutics stock opened at $3.64 on Monday. Soleno Therapeutics has a one year low of $1.11 and a one year high of $5.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $162.55 million, a PE ratio of -7.43 and a beta of 2.41. The business’s fifty day moving average is $2.54 and its 200 day moving average is $2.03.

Soleno Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SLNO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 13th. The company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.02). As a group, research analysts anticipate that Soleno Therapeutics will post -0.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SLNO has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. ValuEngine cut Soleno Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 26th. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on Soleno Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, December 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $10.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut Soleno Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. Craig Hallum initiated coverage on Soleno Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, January 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $8.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Laidlaw initiated coverage on Soleno Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, December 23rd. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.44.

In other news, major shareholder Vivo Ventures V, Llc sold 34,028 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.62, for a total value of $55,125.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Ventures Fund V. L.P. Vivo sold 334,417 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.50, for a total value of $501,625.50. Over the last three months, insiders sold 495,380 shares of company stock worth $753,590. Insiders own 26.56% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Soleno Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at $49,000. Trellus Management Company LLC boosted its position in shares of Soleno Therapeutics by 10.9% during the third quarter. Trellus Management Company LLC now owns 297,132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $446,000 after buying an additional 29,132 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Soleno Therapeutics by 14.1% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 243,879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $683,000 after buying an additional 30,092 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Soleno Therapeutics by 86.0% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 72,061 shares of the company’s stock valued at $202,000 after buying an additional 33,319 shares during the last quarter. 32.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Soleno Therapeutics

Soleno Therapeutics, Inc focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapeutics for the treatment of rare diseases. Its lead candidate is diazoxide choline controlled-release, a tablet that is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of Prader-Willi Syndrome. The company was formerly known as Capnia, Inc and changed its name to Soleno Therapeutics, Inc in May 2017.

Featured Article: Hedge Funds Explained