SolGold (LON:SOLG) Shares Cross Below 50-Day Moving Average of $19.89

Shares of SolGold plc (LON:SOLG) passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $19.89 and traded as low as $19.06. SolGold shares last traded at $20.15, with a volume of 3,215,039 shares.

SOLG has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of SolGold in a report on Friday, January 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on SolGold from GBX 90 ($1.18) to GBX 70 ($0.92) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Finally, Liberum Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of SolGold in a report on Monday, November 25th.

The company has a market cap of $376.97 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.89. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 19.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 22.63.

About SolGold (LON:SOLG)

SolGold plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration of mineral properties in Ecuador, Australia, and Solomon Islands. The company primarily explores for gold, copper, and silver deposits. Its flagship project is the Cascabel project that covers an area of approximately 50 square kilometers located in Quito, Ecuador.

