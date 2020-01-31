Solid Biosciences (NASDAQ:SLDB) Lifted to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Solid Biosciences (NASDAQ:SLDB) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Solid Biosciences LLC is a life science company. It focuses on developing therapies for Duchenne muscular dystrophy. The company is engaged in developing gene therapies, disease modifying therapies and assistive devices, all targeting the various facets of the DMD. Its product candidate includes SGT-001, a gene transfer candidate which is in Phase I/II clinical trial to restore functional dystrophin protein expression in patients’ muscles. Solid Biosciences LLC is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts. “

Several other research analysts have also commented on the stock. Nomura increased their price target on shares of Solid Biosciences from $6.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Solid Biosciences in a research note on Friday, October 11th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of Solid Biosciences from $6.00 to $2.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.25.

Shares of SLDB traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $3.35. 21,369 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 568,102. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $4.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.00. Solid Biosciences has a twelve month low of $2.75 and a twelve month high of $25.86. The stock has a market cap of $156.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.13 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a quick ratio of 6.78, a current ratio of 6.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Solid Biosciences (NASDAQ:SLDB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.67) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.63) by ($0.04). On average, equities analysts predict that Solid Biosciences will post -2.77 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of SLDB. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in Solid Biosciences by 842.3% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 793,006 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,199,000 after buying an additional 708,853 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Solid Biosciences by 10.9% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,328,852 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,640,000 after buying an additional 130,516 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Solid Biosciences by 11.7% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 830,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,774,000 after buying an additional 87,016 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in Solid Biosciences by 55.9% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 150,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $864,000 after buying an additional 53,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Solid Biosciences in the 2nd quarter valued at $255,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.85% of the company’s stock.

About Solid Biosciences

Solid Biosciences Inc, a life science company, engages in identifying and developing therapies for duchenne muscular dystrophy (DMD) in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is SGT-001, an adeno-associated viral vector-mediated gene transfer, which is in a Phase I/II clinical trial to restore functional dystrophin protein expression in patients' muscles.

