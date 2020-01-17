Solid State PLC (LON:SOLI) Insider Gary Marsh Sells 16,000 Shares

Solid State PLC (LON:SOLI) insider Gary Marsh sold 16,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 635 ($8.35), for a total value of £101,600 ($133,649.04).

SOLI opened at GBX 642.50 ($8.45) on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $54.82 million and a P/E ratio of 15.48. Solid State PLC has a 52-week low of GBX 281 ($3.70) and a 52-week high of GBX 683 ($8.98). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.76, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 2.02. The business’s fifty day moving average is GBX 594.59 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 499.45.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 23rd will be issued a dividend of GBX 5.25 ($0.07) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 23rd. Solid State’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 0.34%.

Separately, FinnCap reissued a “corporate” rating on shares of Solid State in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd.

Solid State Company Profile

Solid State PLC manufactures and sells electronic equipment; and distributes electronic components and materials. It is involved in the design, development, and supply of rugged and industrial computers, portable power and energy storage solutions, advanced communication systems, antennas, and high bandwidth video transmission products.

