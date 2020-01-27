Soligenix, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNGX) Short Interest Update

Soligenix, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNGX) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 157,900 shares, an increase of 357.7% from the December 31st total of 34,500 shares. Approximately 0.9% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 137,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.1 days.

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Soligenix stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Soligenix, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNGX) by 23.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 412,158 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 76,955 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned approximately 2.10% of Soligenix worth $293,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 9.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SNGX has been the topic of a number of research reports. ValuEngine cut shares of Soligenix from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, December 13th. Maxim Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 target price on shares of Soligenix in a report on Wednesday, December 4th.

Shares of SNGX stock traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $2.92. 335 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 526,939. The company has a market cap of $61.13 million, a P/E ratio of -5.42 and a beta of 1.40. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $1.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.15. Soligenix has a 12 month low of $0.65 and a 12 month high of $3.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Soligenix (NASDAQ:SNGX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $1.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.40 million. Soligenix had a negative return on equity of 212.69% and a negative net margin of 193.39%. Equities analysts predict that Soligenix will post -0.46 earnings per share for the current year.

About Soligenix

Soligenix, Inc, a late-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing products to treat rare diseases in the United States. It operates in two segments, BioTherapeutics and Vaccines/BioDefense. The BioTherapeutics segment develops SGX301, a photodynamic therapy, which is in Phase III clinical trial to treat cutaneous T-cell lymphoma; and SGX942, an innate defense regulator technology that has completed Phase II clinical trial to treat oral mucositis in head and neck cancer.

Read More: Is a Roth IRA right for you?