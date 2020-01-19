Solitario Zinc (TSE:SLR) Stock Price Passes Below 50-Day Moving Average of $0.38

Solitario Zinc Corp (TSE:SLR) (NYSE:XPL) passed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $0.38 and traded as low as $0.37. Solitario Zinc shares last traded at $0.38, with a volume of 5,000 shares trading hands.

The company has a 50 day moving average of C$0.38 and a 200-day moving average of C$0.40. The company has a quick ratio of 37.36, a current ratio of 38.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.09 million and a P/E ratio of -5.28.

Solitario Zinc (TSE:SLR) (NYSE:XPL) last posted its earnings results on Friday, November 1st. The company reported C($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Equities analysts forecast that Solitario Zinc Corp will post -0.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Solitario Zinc (TSE:SLR)

Solitario Zinc Corp., an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of zinc properties in North and South America. It primarily owns a 39% interest in the Florida Canyon zinc project located in northern Peru; and a 50% interest in the Lik zinc-lead-silver property located in Northwest Alaska.

