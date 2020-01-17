Soliton Inc (NASDAQ:SOLY) Short Interest Update

Soliton Inc (NASDAQ:SOLY) saw a large drop in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,130,000 shares, a drop of 5.0% from the December 15th total of 1,190,000 shares. Approximately 17.8% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 236,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.8 days.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on SOLY shares. Maxim Group started coverage on Soliton in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price objective for the company. ValuEngine lowered Soliton from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st.

SOLY stock opened at $12.13 on Friday. Soliton has a twelve month low of $4.12 and a twelve month high of $29.00. The business has a 50 day moving average of $11.16 and a 200 day moving average of $12.10.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new position in Soliton during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in Soliton by 144.0% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 8,234 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after buying an additional 4,860 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in Soliton during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $91,000. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new position in Soliton during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $96,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley bought a new position in Soliton during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $121,000. 9.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Soliton

Soliton, Inc, an early stage medical device company, focuses on developing and commercializing products using a proprietary rapid acoustic pulse technology platform. It offers a device for the removal of tattoos. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

