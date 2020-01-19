Soliton (NASDAQ:SOLY) Shares Up 11.3%

Soliton Inc (NASDAQ:SOLY)’s stock price shot up 11.3% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $13.86 and last traded at $13.50, 521,095 shares were traded during mid-day trading. An increase of 227% from the average session volume of 159,249 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.13.

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on SOLY. ValuEngine lowered shares of Soliton from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. Maxim Group began coverage on shares of Soliton in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price target for the company.

The business’s 50 day moving average is $11.21 and its 200-day moving average is $12.09.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of SOLY. Vanguard Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Soliton in the second quarter worth $2,040,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in Soliton during the second quarter valued at $1,493,000. Barclays PLC increased its stake in Soliton by 2,189.0% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 46,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $492,000 after purchasing an additional 44,043 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in Soliton by 168.5% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 60,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $644,000 after purchasing an additional 37,798 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp bought a new stake in Soliton during the second quarter valued at $472,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.65% of the company’s stock.

About Soliton (NASDAQ:SOLY)

Soliton, Inc, an early stage medical device company, focuses on developing and commercializing products using a proprietary rapid acoustic pulse technology platform. It offers a device for the removal of tattoos. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

Recommended Story: New Google Finance Tool and Screening Stocks