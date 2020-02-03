Somewhat Critical News Coverage Extremely Likely to Impact NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) Share Price

News headlines about NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) have trended somewhat negative on Monday, according to InfoTrie Sentiment Analysis. The research firm ranks the sentiment of media coverage by monitoring more than six thousand news and blog sources. The firm ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative five to positive five, with scores nearest to five being the most favorable. NVIDIA earned a media sentiment score of -1.00 on their scale. InfoTrie also assigned news coverage about the computer hardware maker an news buzz score of 10 out of 10, indicating that recent media coverage is extremely likely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the near term.

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Here are some of the news articles that may have impacted NVIDIA’s ranking:

A number of research firms have recently commented on NVDA. New Street Research cut NVIDIA from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 15th. Morgan Stanley raised NVIDIA from an “equal” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $217.00 to $259.00 in a report on Monday, November 25th. Barclays boosted their price target on NVIDIA from $170.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 15th. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and set a $245.00 price target on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Friday, January 10th. Finally, BidaskClub cut NVIDIA from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and thirty have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $228.96.

Shares of NVDA opened at $236.43 on Monday. NVIDIA has a 12-month low of $132.60 and a 12-month high of $259.50. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $240.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $198.75. The company has a quick ratio of 7.71, a current ratio of 8.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The stock has a market cap of $144.70 billion, a PE ratio of 60.47, a PEG ratio of 6.08 and a beta of 2.04.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 14th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by $0.21. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 22.02% and a net margin of 24.08%. The business had revenue of $3.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.92 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.84 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that NVIDIA will post 4.32 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Colette Kress sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $248.13, for a total value of $1,488,780.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 165,288 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $41,012,911.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Dawn E. Hudson sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $201.87, for a total value of $403,740.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 33,037 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,669,179.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 51,785 shares of company stock valued at $11,454,424. Insiders own 4.64% of the company’s stock.

About NVIDIA

NVIDIA Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of computer graphics processors, chipsets, and related multimedia software. It operates through the Graphics Processing Unit (GPU) and Tegra Processor segments. The GPU segment comprises of product brands which aims specialized markets including GeForce for gamers; Quadro for designers; Tesla and DGX for AI data scientists and big data researchers; and GRID for cloud-based visual computing users.

Featured Article: Portfolio Manager