Somewhat Critical News Coverage Extremely Unlikely to Affect Toshiba (OTCMKTS:TOSYY) Share Price

Press coverage about Toshiba (OTCMKTS:TOSYY) has trended somewhat negative this week, according to InfoTrie Sentiment. InfoTrie identifies positive and negative media coverage by reviewing more than six thousand news and blog sources in real time. The firm ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative five to five, with scores closest to five being the most favorable. Toshiba earned a news impact score of -1.55 on their scale. InfoTrie also assigned press coverage about the company an news buzz score of 1 out of 10, indicating that recent media coverage is extremely unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the near term.

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Here are some of the news articles that may have effected Toshiba’s analysis:

A number of research firms recently issued reports on TOSYY. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Toshiba from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. ValuEngine downgraded Toshiba from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Toshiba from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, October 4th.

Toshiba stock opened at $17.94 on Tuesday. Toshiba has a twelve month low of $14.37 and a twelve month high of $18.11. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $17.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 224.25 and a beta of 0.81.

Toshiba Company Profile

Toshiba Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets electronic and electrical products and systems worldwide. It operates through six segments: Energy Systems & Solutions, Infrastructure Systems & Solutions, Retail & Printing Solutions, Storage & Electronic Devices Solutions, Industrial ICT Solutions, and Others.

Recommended Story: Trade War