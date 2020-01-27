Somewhat Favorable Media Coverage Extremely Likely to Impact Anglo American (LON:AAL) Share Price

Press coverage about Anglo American (LON:AAL) has been trending somewhat positive on Monday, InfoTrie Sentiment reports. The research group rates the sentiment of media coverage by reviewing more than six thousand news and blog sources in real time. The firm ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative five to positive five, with scores nearest to five being the most favorable. Anglo American earned a coverage optimism score of 0.89 on their scale. InfoTrie also gave media stories about the mining company an news buzz score of 10 out of 10, meaning that recent media coverage is extremely likely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the next several days.

Here are some of the news stories that may have effected Anglo American's score:

AAL has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating on shares of Anglo American in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Anglo American in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Deutsche Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Anglo American in a research report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Anglo American to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from GBX 2,200 ($28.94) to GBX 2,550 ($33.54) in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Finally, Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 2,500 ($32.89) price target on shares of Anglo American in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Anglo American currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 2,203.13 ($28.98).

Shares of AAL opened at GBX 2,132 ($28.05) on Monday. Anglo American has a 1-year low of GBX 1,654.80 ($21.77) and a 1-year high of GBX 2,294 ($30.18). The stock has a market cap of $29.20 billion and a PE ratio of 6.66. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 2,160.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 2,004.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.15, a current ratio of 2.30 and a quick ratio of 1.55.

In other Anglo American news, insider Jim Rutherford acquired 1,078 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 18th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 2,183 ($28.72) per share, with a total value of £23,532.74 ($30,955.99). In the last three months, insiders bought 1,092 shares of company stock valued at $2,382,681.

Anglo American Company Profile

Anglo American plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in exploring, mining, and processing various metals and minerals worldwide. The company explores for rough and polished diamonds, copper, platinum group metals, metallurgical and thermal coal, and iron; and nickel and manganese ores, as well as alloys.

