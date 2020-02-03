Somewhat Favorable Media Coverage Extremely Likely to Impact World Wrestling Entertainment (NYSE:WWE) Stock Price

News coverage about World Wrestling Entertainment (NYSE:WWE) has been trending somewhat positive recently, according to InfoTrie Sentiment Analysis. The research firm ranks the sentiment of press coverage by reviewing more than six thousand blog and news sources. The firm ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative five to positive five, with scores nearest to five being the most favorable. World Wrestling Entertainment earned a news sentiment score of 1.00 on their scale. InfoTrie also assigned news coverage about the company an news buzz score of 10 out of 10, indicating that recent press coverage is extremely likely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the immediate future.

These are some of the media stories that may have effected World Wrestling Entertainment's ranking:

Shares of WWE stock opened at $48.88 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $62.93 and its 200-day moving average is $66.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.84 billion, a PE ratio of 94.00 and a beta of 1.35. World Wrestling Entertainment has a 52 week low of $45.10 and a 52 week high of $100.45.

World Wrestling Entertainment (NYSE:WWE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.07. World Wrestling Entertainment had a return on equity of 15.29% and a net margin of 5.38%. The business had revenue of $186.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $192.19 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.37 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that World Wrestling Entertainment will post 0.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Guggenheim reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $85.00 price target on shares of World Wrestling Entertainment in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. ValuEngine upgraded World Wrestling Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Morgan Stanley cut World Wrestling Entertainment from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $80.00 to $54.00 in a report on Friday. Wolfe Research set a $97.00 target price on World Wrestling Entertainment and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Citigroup upgraded World Wrestling Entertainment from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $79.00 to $73.00 in a report on Friday, November 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $86.47.

About World Wrestling Entertainment

World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc, an integrated media and entertainment company, engages in the sports entertainment business in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. It operates in three segments: Media, Live Events, and Consumer Products. The Media segment engages in the production and monetization of long-form and short-form media content across various platforms, including WWE Network, pay television, and digital and social media, as well as filmed entertainment.

