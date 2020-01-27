Somewhat Favorable Press Coverage Extremely Unlikely to Affect HPQ Silicon Resources (CVE:HPQ) Stock Price

News stories about HPQ Silicon Resources (CVE:HPQ) have been trending somewhat positive this week, InfoTrie Sentiment reports. InfoTrie identifies negative and positive media coverage by analyzing more than 6,000 blog and news sources in real-time. The firm ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of -5 to 5, with scores closest to five being the most favorable. HPQ Silicon Resources earned a coverage optimism score of 0.75 on their scale. InfoTrie also assigned headlines about the company an news buzz score of 1 out of 10, indicating that recent media coverage is extremely unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the immediate future.

CVE:HPQ opened at C$0.08 on Monday. HPQ Silicon Resources has a one year low of C$0.06 and a one year high of C$0.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.44, a current ratio of 2.75 and a quick ratio of 0.41. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is C$0.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$0.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.43 million and a P/E ratio of -11.43.

HPQ Silicon Resources Company Profile

HPQ-Silicon Resources Inc engages in the exploration, mining, and production of silicon metals, solar grade silicon metals, and polysilicon in Canada. It holds interests in the high purity quartz properties that cover an area of approximately 3,500 Ha located in Quebec. The company also produces and manufactures multi and monocrystalline solar cells of the P and N types for the production of photovoltaic conversion.

