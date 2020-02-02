Somewhat Negative Media Coverage Extremely Likely to Affect L Brands (NYSE:LB) Stock Price

Press coverage about L Brands (NYSE:LB) has been trending somewhat negative this week, InfoTrie Sentiment reports. The research firm identifies positive and negative media coverage by monitoring more than six thousand news and blog sources. The firm ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative five to five, with scores nearest to five being the most favorable. L Brands earned a daily sentiment score of -1.11 on their scale. InfoTrie also assigned media headlines about the specialty retailer an news buzz score of 10 out of 10, meaning that recent media coverage is extremely likely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the next several days.

Here are some of the news stories that may have effected L Brands' score:

NYSE:LB opened at $23.16 on Friday. L Brands has a fifty-two week low of $15.80 and a fifty-two week high of $29.02. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $19.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.41. The stock has a market cap of $6.40 billion, a PE ratio of 17.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 0.79.

L Brands (NYSE:LB) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 20th. The specialty retailer reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02. L Brands had a negative return on equity of 72.15% and a net margin of 2.80%. The company had revenue of $2.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.69 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.16 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that L Brands will post 2.22 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. DA Davidson cut their price objective on L Brands from $20.00 to $18.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 22nd. MKM Partners cut their price objective on L Brands to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 21st. Telsey Advisory Group cut their price objective on L Brands from $22.00 to $19.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 22nd. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on shares of L Brands in a report on Thursday, November 21st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded L Brands to a “sell” rating and set a $14.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.40.

About L Brands

L Brands, Inc operates as a specialty retailer of women's intimate and other apparel, beauty and personal care products, home fragrance products, and accessories. The company operates in three segments: Victoria's Secret, Bath & Body Works, and Victoria's Secret and Bath & Body Works International.

