Somewhat Negative News Coverage Extremely Likely to Impact KGIC (CVE:LRN) Share Price

News articles about KGIC (CVE:LRN) have trended somewhat negative on Friday, InfoTrie Sentiment reports. The research group scores the sentiment of media coverage by analyzing more than 6,000 news and blog sources in real-time. The firm ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative five to five, with scores closest to five being the most favorable. KGIC earned a media sentiment score of -1.00 on their scale. InfoTrie also gave news stories about the company an news buzz score of 10 out of 10, indicating that recent media coverage is extremely likely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the near term.

The business’s 50 day moving average price is C$0.01. KGIC has a 1 year low of C$14.01 and a 1 year high of C$0.01.

KGIC Company Profile

KGIC Inc, formerly Loyalist Group Limited, is a Canada-based educational company. The Company operates English as a second language (ESL), technical and career training schools in Canada. The Company has agreements with commission-based recruitment agents in South Korea, Taiwan, Turkey, Brazil, China, Mexico, Ecuador, Venezuela and other countries.

