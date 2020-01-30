Somewhat Positive Media Coverage Very Unlikely to Impact Trigon Metals (CVE:TM) Stock Price

Press coverage about Trigon Metals (CVE:TM) has been trending somewhat positive recently, according to InfoTrie Sentiment Analysis. InfoTrie identifies negative and positive news coverage by monitoring more than six thousand blog and news sources. The firm ranks coverage of companies on a scale of -5 to 5, with scores closest to five being the most favorable. Trigon Metals earned a news sentiment score of 0.78 on their scale. InfoTrie also assigned headlines about the company an news buzz score of 2 out of 10, indicating that recent news coverage is very unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the near term.

CVE:TM opened at C$0.14 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.57 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.97. Trigon Metals has a 52-week low of C$0.06 and a 52-week high of C$0.22. The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$0.15 and a 200 day moving average of C$0.14.

Trigon Metals Company Profile

Trigon Metals Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and maintenance of mines and mineral properties in the African country of Namibia. It explores for copper, silver, and lead deposits. The company has an 80% interest in its flagship project, the Kombat Mine Property, which covers five mining licenses located in Northern Namibia.

