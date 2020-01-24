Somewhat Positive News Coverage Extremely Unlikely to Impact DBS GRP HOLDING/S (OTCMKTS:DBSDY) Share Price

Media coverage about DBS GRP HOLDING/S (OTCMKTS:DBSDY) has trended somewhat positive this week, according to InfoTrie Sentiment Analysis. The research firm scores the sentiment of press coverage by analyzing more than 6,000 blog and news sources in real time. The firm ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative five to positive five, with scores closest to five being the most favorable. DBS GRP HOLDING/S earned a media sentiment score of 1.86 on their scale. InfoTrie also gave news articles about the financial services provider an news buzz score of 1 out of 10, indicating that recent press coverage is extremely unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the near future.

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine downgraded shares of DBS GRP HOLDING/S from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of DBS GRP HOLDING/S from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $88.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of DBS GRP HOLDING/S from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. DBS GRP HOLDING/S currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $88.00.

Shares of DBS GRP HOLDING/S stock opened at $77.44 on Friday. DBS GRP HOLDING/S has a 1 year low of $68.27 and a 1 year high of $83.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.94. The company has a market capitalization of $49.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.95, a PEG ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.14. The company’s fifty day moving average is $76.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $74.62.

DBS GRP HOLDING/S (OTCMKTS:DBSDY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 8th. The financial services provider reported $1.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. DBS GRP HOLDING/S had a net margin of 30.42% and a return on equity of 12.17%. The company had revenue of $2.78 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.63 billion. As a group, equities analysts expect that DBS GRP HOLDING/S will post 7.26 earnings per share for the current year.

About DBS GRP HOLDING/S

DBS Group Holdings Ltd provides financial products and services in Singapore, Hong Kong, rest of Greater China, South and Southeast Asia, and internationally. It operates through Consumer Banking/Wealth Management, Institutional Banking, Treasury Markets, and Others segments. The Consumer Banking/Wealth Management segment offers banking and related financial services, including current and savings accounts, fixed deposits, loans and home finance, cards, payments, investment, and insurance products for individual customers.

Featured Article: What is diluted earnings per share (Diluted EPS)?